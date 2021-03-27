LNG reference: Abbasi calls for cameras’ installation in ACs

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday called for installation of cameras in the accountability courts hearing corruption cases so that the nation would know what was happening there.

He was talking to reporters after appearing in an accountability court in the LNG reference.

Abbasi said they said it every day that cameras should be installed in the accountability courtrooms.

“Those serving the country are facing cases at this moment,” he added.

He asked if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not realized that coronavirus cases were increasing when it summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for inquiry in a corruption case.

He said cabinet reshuffle doesn’t help in resolving the issues adding that replacing an incompetent official with another will not solve a thing.

He claimed that Pakistan was the only country in the world that had not bought coronavirus vaccines whereas the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions were ridiculed openly.

Abbasi said Pakistan had the highest electricity rates in the world and per unit cost will reach Rs35 next month.

He said investigation should also be held into the economic mistakes, which his party had made during its tenure.

During the hearing, Judge Azam Khan expressed anger over the repeated arguments of Abbasi’s lawyer.

The judge remarked that he was not interested in hearing the case repeatedly and told him to talk about the matter openly.