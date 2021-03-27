Lawyers run as corona patient appears in court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness Friday caused panic in the accountability court (AC) when he disclosed that his was infected with COVID-19.
During hearing of a Mudarba scandal reference, witness Amir Haider Malik requested Judge Azam Khan to quickly record his statement, as he was COVID-19 positive.
Lawyers and others quickly vacated the courtroom soon after the witness’s disclosure.
Later, the room was disinfected and the witness was asked to leave the courtroom immediately.