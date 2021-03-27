FBR extends date for profile updation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday issued a circular extending the date to facilitate the taxpayers to update their profile till 30th June, 2021 as required under Section-114A of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.
Earlier, the taxpayer’s profile was required to be updated till 31st March, 2021.