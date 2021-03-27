Court extends judicial remand of Kh Asif till April 8

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Asif until April 8 in an assets beyond means case.

Asif was not produced before the court due to his treatment in the Jinnah Hospital after which the court extended his judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned the hearing of the Paragon Housing scam against Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique till April 3. The court has summoned prosecution witnesses Azam Tareen, Muhammad Bakhsh and others for next hearing.