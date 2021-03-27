close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

Court extends judicial remand of Kh Asif till April 8

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Asif until April 8 in an assets beyond means case.

Asif was not produced before the court due to his treatment in the Jinnah Hospital after which the court extended his judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned the hearing of the Paragon Housing scam against Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique till April 3. The court has summoned prosecution witnesses Azam Tareen, Muhammad Bakhsh and others for next hearing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan