COVID-19 claims 63 lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Friday was recorded at 40,120 with 4,368 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,170 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 60 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 63 deaths, 22 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan (65 percent), Islamabad Capital Territory (62 percent), Gujranwala (60 percent) and Lahore (54 percent). The maximum oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat (95 percent), Gujranwala (85 percent), Peshawar (73 percent) and ICT (49 percent).

Around 380 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

Some 42,418 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 8,506 in Sindh, 17,315 in Punjab, 8,214 in KP, 6,733 in Islamabad, 699 in Balochistan, 314 in GB, and 637 in AJK.

Around 591,145 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

In the wake of alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab particularly in the provincial metropolis Lahore, the health authorities have alerted administration of all hospitals to keep open the offices of medical superintendents 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said registration of those who were above 50 years of age for COVID vaccination would be opened on March 30.

“Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been opened,” he said in his tweet.

The minister who is also Chairman of NCOC, called upon the people to encourage everybody who was above 50 years of age to register, when the registration would be opened for them on March 30.