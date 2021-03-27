Govt urged to solve boundary dispute

BARA: The residents of the Mohmand and Khalil tribes have demanded the government to solve the dispute between the Akhakhel and Sheikhan over delimitation of the Khyber and Peshawar districts.

Speaking at a Jirga, they said that they were peaceful people and did not want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the area.

The speakers added that the Akhakhel tribe had violated delimitation with boundary of Khyber and Peshawar districts.They claimed the tribal people had damaged the house and torched Malik Akbar’s vehicle recently.

Talking to media persons, Malik Akbar Khan said that the Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi had used informal language and threatened as the Khalil and Momand people were annoyed.l.