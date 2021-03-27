Tribes announce ceasefire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WANA: A month-long dispute over land ownership in the Karkanda area of South Waziristan tribal district came to an end as both the warring tribes announced ceased fire ahead of a jirga.
A jirga of all tribal districts headed by former senator Shahji Gul Afridi has reached the tribal district of South Waziristan. Al-Qabail Jirga is comprised of Shah Ji Gul Afridi, Malik Habib Orakzai, Malik Fazluddin and others.
The Al-Qabeel Jirga called for a ceasefire between the Zalikhel and Dotani tribes, who had been fighting for over a month over land ownership in the Karkanda area of Wana.