Tribes announce ceasefire

WANA: A month-long dispute over land ownership in the Karkanda area of South Waziristan tribal district came to an end as both the warring tribes announced ceased fire ahead of a jirga.

A jirga of all tribal districts headed by former senator Shahji Gul Afridi has reached the tribal district of South Waziristan. Al-Qabail Jirga is comprised of Shah Ji Gul Afridi, Malik Habib Orakzai, Malik Fazluddin and others.

The Al-Qabeel Jirga called for a ceasefire between the Zalikhel and Dotani tribes, who had been fighting for over a month over land ownership in the Karkanda area of Wana.