Man posing himself colonel of sensitive agency arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A fake colonel posing himself colonel of sensitive intelligence agency was arrested by the law enforcement agencies on Friday.

The suspect was arrested in an intelligence-based operation, conducted jointly by the paramilitary force and police personnel in the Boat Basin area. The suspect was a resident of Moosa Lane, Lyari, and would present himself as a colonel deputed in a sensitive agency.

He used the fake credentials to extract large sums of money from people with the promise to provide admissions to medical colleges, jobs and even degrees of various academic institutes.

The paramilitary force said that a fake identity card of the sensitive agency, uniform and fake documents of various institutions were seized from his possession. Subsequently, he was handed over to the police for further legal action.