Pabbi-Antiterror-2021: Indian military denies receiving Pak invitation

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over India's participation in a forthcoming multinational military exercise in Pakistan, the Indian Army Friday said it had not yet received any proposal in this regard.

The multinational military exercise will be organised in Pakistan by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which India is a member. Since last week, there was speculation whether or not the Indian Army would participate in this exercise named ‘Pabbi-Antiterror-2021’.

“We have not yet received any proposal for participation in the SCO exercise that will be held in Pakistan,” a senior Indian Army officer told India Today TV.

The exercise is scheduled to be held in September-October this year in Pabbi, Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, media reports in Pakistan on Friday suggested that Pakistan had not yet decided whether it would invite India for the multinational military exercise or not.

In the past, Pakistan, China and India have taken part in multinational military exercises. However, last year, India did not send troops for the SCO military exercise where both China and Pakistan were present.