Naval chief visits Air War College

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) in Karachi on Friday. He was received by Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed, President Air War College Institute. Adm Niazi congratulated the AWCI team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest caliber as the college was formally given the status of degree awarding institutions by the President of Pakistan. Addressing the Air War Course participants, the naval chief said jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today's warfare single-handedly. Later on, the Naval Chief also met foreign officers undergoing course at the premier institution. The PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for key command and staff appointments.