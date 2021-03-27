close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
March 27, 2021

Obituary

National

 
March 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Wife of Salim Bokhari, former editor The News and mother-in-law of Amir Siddique, Page-Maker Incharge, The News died after a prolonged illness on Sunday. Her funeral prayers will be held today (Saturday) at H-11 Graveyard at 2.00.p.m, said a press release.

House No 242, Street No 18, Rawal Town, Chak Shazad, Islamabad.

