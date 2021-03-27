Sugar Supply-chain Management Order 2021 promulgated

LAHORE: The Punjab government has promulgated Sugar (Supply-chain Management) Order 2021, making it a binding on all people concerned, businesses, sugar mills, sugar dealers to get themselves and their godowns registered with the government, alongside declaring their sugar stocks and limiting holding of large quantity of sugar with them.

The order is passed to control the sugar supplies and prices in the province and become part of the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act 1958 (XX of 1958). According to the order, the government has restricted the sugar mills to sell sugar only to a registered broker, dealer, wholesaler or a bulk consumer. No broker can purchase or agree to purchase or sell or agree to sell sugar unless he is registered by the cane commissioner, while no dealer or wholesaler can purchase or agree to purchase or sell or agree to sell sugar unless he is registered by the deputy commissioner of the district concerned.

The order has empowered the cane commissioner and deputy commissioners in the face of shortage of sugar, may take possession of the stored sugar and sell or direct selling of such quantity of sugar, as he may deem necessary, through the dealers or wholesalers or retailers or officials of the government of the Punjab in the market to the general consumers and deposit the proceeds thereof in the treasury.

According to the order, a sugar mill owner, a broker, a dealer or a wholesaler would apply to the deputy commissioner, on the prescribed form, for registration of a godown: in case of existing godown, within 15 days from the commencement of the order, and in case of establishment of a godown after the commencement of the order, within 30 days. The deputy commissioner of the respective districts may register the godown after his satisfaction regarding information provided in the prescribed format. Further, in case of rejection of the application for registration of godown, the occupier of factory, the broker, the dealer or the wholesaler may file an appeal before the cane commissioner. The occupier of factory, the broker, the dealer or the wholesaler, whose godown is registered, would comply with the provisions of the Act, the rules and the directions issued under the order in respect of the godown or sugar stored in it.

No occupier of factory, broker, dealer, wholesaler or any other person would store sugar, exceeding two-and-a-half metric tons, except for a godown, registered under the order. In case of storage of more than two-and-a-half metric tons sugar in a godown, the occupier of a factory, broker, dealer or wholesaler or any other person who stored such sugar, would inform the deputy commissioner in the prescribed format immediately after such storage. Further, no broker, dealer or wholesaler would purchase or sell sugar unless he is registered under the order.

The order restricted the sugar mill to sell sugar only to a registered broker, dealer, wholesaler or a bulk consumer. The broker, dealer or the wholesaler would lift sugar within 15 days and the bulk consumer would lift sugar within three months after the date of its sale.

According to the order, the cane commissioner may, by general or by special order, issue to any sugar mill, broker, dealer, wholesaler or any class of occupiers of factories or brokers or dealers or wholesalers, such directions regarding maintenance of stocks, storage, movement including inter-provincial movement, sale, disposal, delivery or distribution of sugar and record thereof, as he may deem fit.

In case of apprehension of or shortage of sugar in the market, it would be lawful for the cane commissioner or the deputy commissioner of the district concerned to issue directions to a sugar mill, a broker, a dealer or a wholesaler or a retailer to sell a specified quantity of sugar, held by such occupier of factory, broker, dealer, wholesaler or retailer, at notified ex-mill, wholesale or retail price, as the case may be.

The cane commissioner authorised that in prescribe the manner for keeping the accounts of sale, purchase, agreement to sell or purchase or any other transaction of sugar; and require an owner of sugar mill or broker or dealer or wholesaler or bulk consumer to furnish, within such period or at such intervals, as may be specified, such information, returns or reports, in such format, as may be required.

The order has also given powers to the cane commissioner, deputy commissioner to inspect any books or documents or stocks of sugar belonging to or under the control of a sugar mill owner, broker, dealer or wholesaler or bulk consumer. They are also allowed to enter and search any place where sugar is produced, any place or godown in which there is reason to believe that sugar is stored in contravention of the order. They are also empowered to stop and search any person transporting sugar; or any vehicle or other conveyance used or capable of being used for the transport of sugar, in contravention of the order.

The order also allowed the commissioner and deputy commissioner to seize sugar about which he has reason to believe that a contravention of the order has been, is being or is about to be, committed and get the sugar sold through the dealers or wholesalers or retailers or officials of the government on notified price and deposit the proceeds thereof in treasury, which the tribunal may confiscate in favour of state, in addition to any other penalty provided in the Act.

The deputy commissioner of the district concerned may, in case of contravention of any of the provisions of the Act or Rules made thereunder or directions issued under the order, cancel the registration of godown. An appeal against the order of cancellation of registration of godown under clause (a) may be filed before the cane commissioner.

The order has bound the sugar millers, broker, dealer, wholesaler or bulk consumer to intimate to the cane commissioner, each sale relating to future buying or future selling, on the prescribed format, within three days of such sale.