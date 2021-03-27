442,593 children to be vaccinated

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa said all preparations had been completed to administer anti-polio drops to 442,593 children from March 31 to April 2. Addressing a meeting of district anti-polio drive, the DC said the anti-polio campaign was a national cause for which every department had to play its role. Earlier talking to reporters, representative of WHO Dr Sadar Sultan said 988 mobile, 122 fixed teams and 33 transit teams would take part in the campaign and volunteers had been imparted training in this regard.