close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

23 SDPOs transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

LAHORE: IGP Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of 23 SDPOs and one SSP with immediate effect. A notification has been issued in this regard. SSP RIB Multan Muhammad Masoom has been transferred and posted as SSP Special Branch. Twenty-three SDPOs of different districts have also been shuffled.

Latest News

More From Pakistan