23 SDPOs transferred

LAHORE: IGP Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of 23 SDPOs and one SSP with immediate effect. A notification has been issued in this regard. SSP RIB Multan Muhammad Masoom has been transferred and posted as SSP Special Branch. Twenty-three SDPOs of different districts have also been shuffled.