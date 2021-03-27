Rs 90b spent on 612 ongoing uplift projects: commissioner

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman Friday said more than Rs 90 billion had been spent on 612 ongoing development projects of Rs 134 billion under the Punjab Government's annual development program in the division. Addressing a briefing given by Director Development Gujranwala Division Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar regarding the ongoing development projects in the division, the commissioner said as per the directives of the government these schemes would be completed with full transparency and in time under the prescribed construction standards and all the officers must ensure full discharge of their duties with sense of responsibility, sincerity and national spirit. In case of misappropriation of development funds, use of substandard construction materials and negligence in duties, he would not spare anyone and indiscriminate concrete action would be taken against those who misuse the national exchequer. Additional Commissioner Revenue Noman Hafeez, Additional Commissioner Coordination Afzaal Qamar Warraich, Assistant Commissioner (general) Tanveer Yaseen, AC Revenue Rana Manzoor Hussain, Assistant Director Hassan Azeem and other officers also attended the briefing. The Director Development informed the commissioner that the first phase of the Community Development Program had been completed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion to provide basic amenities to the locals and under this programme 306 paved streets, drains, sewerage and other facilities had been provided. He was told that completion of the projects had reduced the hardships faced by the people. He said in the second phase of the same program, work on 310 development projects worth over Rs 4 billion is in full swing. The Director Development said under the government's vision to raise the living standards of the people, the third phase of the Community Development Program had identified Rs 2,000 million projects and the Punjab government had allocated 400 million for these schemes.