Pakistan test-fires Shaheen-1A missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Friday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile having a range of 900 kilometers. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, the ISPR said. Flight test was witnessed by Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Lt Gen Manj congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test, appreciating the technical prowess, and commitment of scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful test.