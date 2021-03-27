‘Economy showing visible improvement’: Ministry of Finance warns third wave of coronavirus posing some downward risks

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Friday said that the prospects of economic growth for the current fiscal year are showing visible signs of improvement, however, the third wave of coronavirus pandemic is posing some downward risks.

It further stated that eight months' (July-Feb) performance indicates that the fiscal front will remain on track and the currentf iscal year would end up meeting the set target. “However, the increase in COVID infection and related containment measures may pose certain challenges, especially the expenditure side may come under pressure,” it further stated.

In its monthly updated report released on Friday, the Ministry of Finance stated that the expectations of economic recovery are strengthening on the basis of improvement in business confidence evident from industrial growth.

The government’s fiscal stimulus, thus, succeeded in improving economic as well as social prospects. Therefore, the State Bank of Pakistan in its recent Monetary Policy Statement is now projecting higher growth in FY2021 compared to its previous anticipation.

“As the third wave of pandemic is posing downside risk, the government's timely measures combined with the observance of SoPs by the general public will be helpful in continuation of economic recovery along with decelerating inflationary pressure and preserving external balance,” it added.

Recent developments in inflation show that the declining trend observed in recent months was interrupted in February. Thus, both YoY and MoM inflation increased. Recently, the government implemented policy measures to improve the functioning of some segments of food market and to re-enforce the supply chain of particular food products. These interventions contribute to contain inflationary pressure in those markets. These measures have dampened the direct impact and the expected second round effects on other CPI components. On the other hand, international commodity prices are recently on a rising trend. In the last four months, oil prices and international food prices have been rising continuously. From Feb till Apr 2020, international commodity prices were declining and during that period, the CPI level actually declined.

This low base effect may temporarily push YoY inflation higher in the next few months. However, the government measures to ensure smooth supply especially through Ramzan Package will ease out inflationary pressures. For next month, it is expected to remain between 7.9 and 9.5 percent.

The downside risk to cotton production will hamper targeted growth in agriculture sector.

Industrial activity YoY growth rate of LSM remained positive since Jul 2020. The growth of industrial activity is in line with the strong cyclical recovery observed in Pakistan’s main trading partners. It is expected that this recovery will continue in the coming months, providing the absence of a new upsurge of COVID-19 that may require restrictions on economic activity.

It should be noted that some of the data underlying the February MEI are still provisional and may be revised next month. But based on available data, the MEI shows consistent growth in February. With downward risk of third wave, if MEI flattens out in coming months, economic growth in the current FY is expected to surpass its target.

During Jul-Feb FY 2021, exports of goods and services, as compiled in the Balance of Payments, reached 19.9 billion USD as compared to 20.3 billion in the same period of last year. Likewise, imports of goods and services reached $37.3 billion this year against $35.7 billion last year, which represents an increase of 4.5 percent. However, in Feb 2021, 3.2 percent growth was seen on YoY basis. Exports are expected to increase following export-oriented government policies, while imports are also expected to increase further on the back of recovery of the domestic economy, recent increases in international commodity prices and imports of food items to stabilize domestic food markets. Thus, trade balance is expected to slightly deteriorate but expected strong inflows of remittances will able to cover the trade deficit.

The fiscal performance from Jul-Jan, FY2021 shows that the fiscal consolidation policy helped in preserving fiscal discipline, increasing revenues, and controlling expenditures. On the revenue side, the FBR tax collection continues to improve, having exceeded the eight-month target by Rs17 billion, the report concluded.