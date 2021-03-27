Story of how a new post was created for Buzdar’s retired uncle!

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has re-employed his retired uncle Muhammad Ameer Taimoor for three years against a post created in relaxation of the ban on fresh recruitments. Taimoor is Buzdar’s phuppa – his paternal aunt’s husband.

A nine-page official file of the Punjab government exposes the entire saga of how the post was created in relaxation of rules to adjust Buzdar’s uncle – who retired only two months ago from the police department in BS-18.

According to the notification of the Punjab government, issued on March 25, Taimoor has been appointed as Director Special Branch, South Punjab, on a lump- sum pay package on a contract basis for a period of three years. He will draw Rs 300,000 per month as salary, which is more than double the salary he was receiving while in service. Taimoor had never served in the special branch before he was appointed SP special branch Multan for a few months under the chief ministership of his nephew.

The post on which Taimoor has been appointed was created in January this year despite the fact that South Punjab already has many special branch officers not only equally senior but even senior to him. Any of these officers could have been posted against the newly created post but the real purpose was to adjust the uncle, an official source said.

Documents available with The News show that the IGP Inam Ghani moved a summary for the CM on October 16, 2020 for the “creation of a new post of Director Special Branch, South Punjab and relaxation of ban on fresh recruitment against the post on contract basis”.

The IGP justified the creation of the post by referring to the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat and explained: “Special Branch, Punjab is the premier intelligence agency of the province. It serves as the eyes and ears of the provincial government. It has a role to play in almost every aspect of the administrative life including the criminal justice system of Punjab. Special Branch, Punjab has assumed a very important position in the affairs of the province and scope of its duties has increased manifold during the last few years. Additional IGP South Punjab, as head of police department of the south, needs assistance of a seasoned, experienced, skilled and knowledgeable police officers of proven competence on matters of intelligence regarding crime, law and order, internal security.”

The summary added, “Accordingly, a post of Director (BS-19), Special Branch, South Punjab based at Multan, is required to be created to assist Addl. IGP South Punjab in matters relating to intelligence gathering regarding crime, law and order and internal security and monitoring of public service delivery initiatives in the three regions of South Punjab.

“Government of Punjab has imposed a ban on new recruitments, which needs to be relaxed keeping in view the genuine administrative requirements of the south Punjab police,” the summary said, adding, “Foregoing in view, the matter may please be placed before the chief minister Punjab and provincial cabinet for sanctioning of a new post of director (BS-19), special branch, south Punjab with its budgetary requirements and relaxation of the ban on fresh recruitment on contract basis with lump-sum package against the newly created post by the relevant authorities.”

The summary was forwarded to the additional chief secretary (Home), who while referring to the case moved by the IGP noted, “It is pertinent to mention that like any other formation, special branch already has its full set-up and presence at regional and district level. The organogram of special branch which includes 10 Regional Headquarters, 36 District Headquarters and 199 Circle Offices is placed at Annex-E. Meanwhile, IGP office has been asked to provide job description and hierarchical placement of the proposed post via organogram (Annex-F).”

Then the additional chief secretary forwarded the summary to the S&GAD and the finance department for their comments. The secretary regulation S&GAD department noted on the file, “Since matter involves creation of a post, finance department is requested to examine the case and submit its recommendations to the chief minister,”

On October 29, the secretary finance Punjab noted, “Summary has been examined. Finance department endorses proposal contained in para… The matter may be placed before the committee of cabinet on finance and development for its consideration after the approval from the chief minister. The matter of lump-sum pay package may be placed before the selection board for its consideration.”

Through the chief secretary, the file was moved to the chief minister, whose principal secretary noted on the file, “Chief minister has seen and is pleased to desire that the instant matter may be placed before the standing committee of the cabinet on finance and development for its consideration/approval.”

Then the file contained a note of the additional chief secretary (Home), who noted, “In pursuance of the approval of the chief minister, the matter was placed before the standing committee of the cabinet on finance and development. The committee in its 46th meeting held on 20.11.2020 approved the creation of a new post of Director Special Branch, South Punjab on lump-sum pay package and contract basis. The committee further approved relaxation of the ban on fresh recruitment against the post. Consequently, the finance department agreed to create a new post of Director, Special Branch South Punjab subject to the condition that the lump-sum pay package may be got approved from selection board. The selection board in its meeting dated 31.12.2020 recommended a lump-sum pay package of Rs 300,000/- per month.”

Then the additional chief secretary requested the CM to approve the recommendation of the selection board as well as the recruitment committee for the post. The recruitment committee recommended include the IG Police as its chairman and additional IG/DIG special branch, DIG headquarters, representative of home department, representative of regulation wing S&GAD and deputy secretary services S&GAD as its members.

On January 21, 2021, the finance secretary endorsed the recommendations, which after getting the signatures of the chief secretary reached the chief minister's office. On January 23, 2021 the secretary to the chief minister (Implementation) noted on the file, “Chief minister has seen and is pleased to approve the proposal contained at para…..”

Interestingly, the original summary, moved by the provincial IG police had sought that the matter be placed before the chief minister and the provincial cabinet for the creation of the post and for the appointment in relaxation of the ban on fresh recruitment. However, the file does not show any approval received from the provincial cabinet.