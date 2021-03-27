C&W official dies in road accident

MIRANSHAH: An official of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident in Mirali Tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 officials said that C&W SDO Aurangzeb Khan was heading to his village when a head-on collision took place between his car and a pick-up truck at Mirak on Mirali-Miranshah road. As a result, the SDO was killed on the spot while three others were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mirali. According to 1122 officials, the accident took place due to overspeeding.