Sat Mar 27, 2021
March 27, 2021

Senior cop retires to avoid demotion

Peshawar

March 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: A senior officer from Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Police has got premature retirement from service.

The notification of the early retirement of Superintendent of Police Mian Naseeb Jan was issued on Friday. He served as a district police officer in a couple of districts.

The SP was among the many officers who were likely to be demoted to junior ranks after a court order that directed to revert all those promoted in the past as special cases. It is believed that more officers are likely to follow him to avoid being demoted.

