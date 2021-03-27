Senior cop retires to avoid demotion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A senior officer from Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Police has got premature retirement from service.
The notification of the early retirement of Superintendent of Police Mian Naseeb Jan was issued on Friday. He served as a district police officer in a couple of districts.
The SP was among the many officers who were likely to be demoted to junior ranks after a court order that directed to revert all those promoted in the past as special cases. It is believed that more officers are likely to follow him to avoid being demoted.