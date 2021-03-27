close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 27, 2021

9 injured in gas cylinder blast

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Nine persons were wounded when a gas cylinder went off in a shop in Yakatoot locality on Friday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said nine people sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder in a shop exploded.

Ambulances and fire brigade rushed to the spot after the explosion, he said, adding the fire was extinguished after hectic efforts while the rest of the cylinders were shifted from the place to avoid further damage. The injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

