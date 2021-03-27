Slain girl laid to rest in Karak amid protest

KARAK: Different social and right organisations and political parties of the district to the streets as the girl child, who was killed in Kohat, was laid to rest in a graveyard in Babalkhel area of Karak.

The Jamaat-i-Islami youth wing took out a rally in Mithakhel area of the district and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf staged a protest in Kamran Shaheed Chowk against the killing of Hareem Fatima, who had been killed in Khattak Colony area of Kohat a day earlier.

The protesters demanded the arrest of killers and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the case.

The office-bearers of different rights organisations including Khattak Ittehad, Chountra Ittehad and Karak Qumi Tehreek met with deputy commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Shah and apprised him about the concerns of the Khattak tribe. Meanwhile, Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Sheharyar Afridi, visited the house of slain Hareem Fatima and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. He asked the police to arrest the killers as soon as possible. He claimed that Killing of Hareem and four young men in the Janikhel area in Bannu were test cases for the police.