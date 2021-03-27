Number of students at UoH has grown: VC

HARIPUR: Vice-Chancellor University of Haripur (UoH) Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan Gilani on Friday said that the untiring efforts of his faculty and staff members had helped the university to grow to the status of the few topmost universities of the country where the fee structure was comparatively much less than others.

Briefing the media about the achievements of UoH, the vice-chancellor said that during the last two years, the number of students had increased to 5500 from 3000.

And the ratio of female students, he said, also increased by 40 percent, which was a proof of the growing confidence of parents.

He claimed that they had offered the students the best conducive academic environment and as a result, the students from different parts of the country and abroad had preferred to get admission in the UoH.

The VC said that the UoH was the only higher education institution in the province that has 10 senior professors and 22 Assistant Professors on its faculty.

The VC said that UoH has also won international recognition by joining the CPEC consortium of education.