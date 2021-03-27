Pak squad off for South Africa tour

LAHORE: A 34-member Pakistan unit – 21 players and 13 officials – Friday departed for South Africa on a chartered flight for three One-day Internationals (ODIs) and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The ODI series – a part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – will begin on April 2. The team will play four T20Is after the 50-overs matches and depart for Zimbabwe for three T20Is and two Tests. Zimbabwe tour itinerary will be announced in due course.

All players and officials tested negative for COVID-19 before departure.

Upon arrival in Johannesburg, the national team will undergo Covid-19 testing and complete a three-day quarantine period.

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir.

Test: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood.