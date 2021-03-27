ICC kicks off online meetings to finalise conduct of T20 WC

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Friday kicked off a series of important online meetings, which likely will lead to the finalisation of important issues regarding conduct of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India.

Since the world event is scheduled to be held in October-November in India, it is believed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has got the NOC for Pakistan’s participation in the mega event.

ICC’s Media and Communication Manager C Rajshekhar Rao told ‘The News’ from Dubai that the online meeting of the ICC got underway with member countries’ chief executives.

“I can confirm that the series of ICC’s meetings have started with the boards’ chief executives present there. The first meeting of the series was held on Thursday,” he said.

These meetings will be followed by Financial Committee’s meetings and later ICC Board’s meetings to be participated by all heads of the member boards.

Rajshekhar, however, did not share details of the agenda items or the points to be discussed in the meeting.

However, ‘The News’ has learnt that formalities regarding the upcoming ICC’s events especially the T20 World Cup is to be finalised in the meeting.

The ICC has already given the BCCI a deadline till the end of March to ensure the participation of all the countries especially Pakistan by furnishing the required NOC from the Indian government.

“The BCCI has got the permission from its government ensuring safety, security, and timely issuance of the visas to all the participating countries’ players. The official announcement in this regard is expected following the ICC Board’s meeting that is scheduled for March 30-31,” a source has told ‘The News’.

The Indian government’s intentions were very clear from the letter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, facilitating the Pakistani nation on Pakistan Day. The ice has started melting down to pave the way for Pakistan participation in the T20 World Cup. At the same time, it must have given a sigh of relief to the ICC which was contemplating the idea of moving all or part of Pakistan’s matches to Dubai.

Besides the visa concerns, the BCCI will also ensure the proper hosting of the teams amid Covid-19 threats.

“There are multiple challenges confronting the ICC and the host country to host ten teams for more than a month period. These tough challenges will be under discussion in the meetings,” the source added.

The roadmap for vaccination of the cricketers, support staff and all the concerned before the start of the event will also be finalised.

“Apart from the Covid-19 related issues, these meetings are also expected to finalise the schedule, timing, and dates of the matches to be played amongst the ten countries. The decision regarding crowd’s participation is likely to be deferred for the time being.”

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020 but was later shifted to India for 2021. Australia will now host the 15-team T20 World Cup in 2022.