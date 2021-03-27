Police arrest four alleged murderers

SUKKUR: The police have arrested three alleged criminals in various murder cases in Sukkur region.The police said in the limits of Pir-Jo-Goth in district Khairpur, a man, identified as Hazar Khan Jeho, was killed, while the police have taken two sons of the deceased, including Muhammad Salim and Pervez Ahmed Jeho who confessed to killing their father over a property dispute. The Khairpur Police have also arrested Nishat Ali Kori, in an alleged murder of a class tenth student Muzamil Kori, s/o Ayaz Ahmed. Meanwhile, Ramesh Oad, allegedly killed his spouse, Suhjan Oad who was arrested by Umarkot Police .

SUKKUR: The two-day ‘Thar Science Festival-2021’ began to promote competitiveness among students, Mithi, Tharparkar district, on Friday. The DC of Tharparkar, said the desert district had no dearth of talent as he witnessed some wonderful science models made by the participating students of both private and government schools from the entire district.