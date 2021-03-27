Slain girl laid to rest in Karak amid protest

KARAK: Different social and right organisations and political parties of the district to the streets as the girl child, who was killed in Kohat, was laid to rest in a graveyard in Babalkhel area of Karak.

The Jamaat-i-Islami youth wing took out a rally in Mithakhel area of the district and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf staged a protest in Kamran Shaheed Chowk against the killing of Hareem Fatima, who had been killed in Khattak Colony area of Kohat a day earlier. The protesters demanded the arrest of killers and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the case.