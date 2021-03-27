Shahbaz receives corona vaccine

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif received corona vaccination here on Friday. Party officials said he was tested positive for corona a few months back.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab accompanied by MS Jinnah Hospital reached the Kot Lakhpat Jail under whose supervision Shahbaz was given corona vaccine. He was vaccinated as a senior citizen.

Record shows Shahbaz Sharif was born on Sept 23, 1951. He is 69 years and 6 months old now. It may be recalled that the accountability court has ordered Shahbaz to get vaccinated against corona and submit medical reports.