Ruling elite responsible for people’s miseries: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: JI Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the ruling elite of the last 73 years is responsible for the poverty and miseries of the masses. It was time people took a firm stand against the forces of status quo to put the country on the development track.

Addressing a workers convention on Friday, he said religious scholars, students, labourers and small farmers must play their role in transforming the country into an Islamic welfare state dreamt by the country’s founding fathers. He said the PTI which lured voters for ‘change and justice’ also proved itself the agent of the same status quo, continuing the policies of the predecessors and burdening the country with debt.