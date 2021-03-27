‘Over 6.4 m children to be vaccinated in KP against polio’

PESHAWAR: Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra here on Friday administered polio drops to the children at the Police Services Hospital to formally kick off the March round of anti-polio drive in the province.

Present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Director-General of Health Dr Niaz, Additional Secretary Health (polio), Abdul Basit, WHO Team Lead, Dr Gedi and officials of the Health Department.

The health minister said the government was taking every possible measure to stop the virus transmission in the region and achieve the goal of polio-free status.

He said more than 6.4 million children under five would receive oral polio vaccine (OPV) in the upcoming anti-polio drive in the province starting from March 29. Taimur Jhagra said that teams would observe COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during polio campaigns.