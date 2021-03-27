Top riders participate as Derajat off-road jeep race kicks off

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The first Derajat off-road jeep race kicked off here on Friday. Being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the divisional administration, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Yahya Akhunzada inaugurated the three-day Derajat off-road challenge.

The off-road challenge has been divided into stock category, women’s category, local category and professional category. The track along one of the most stunning landscapes for Derajat off-road challenge was specifically prepared as top riders from across Pakistan, including Jaffar Magsi, Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Babar Khan, Salma Khan Marwat, Maheem Sheraz, Irshad Kakakhel, Zain Mahmood and others, had arrived here to participate in the race.

The venue for the event offered a diverse geography, dry alluvial plains commonly referred to as Damaan, sandy dunes in the foothills of Shaikh Badin and Indus River flowing along the desert. More than 65 racers from all over the country are participating to challenge the sand of the Derajat in different categories.