Movement for creation of new provinces launched

MANSEHRA: The former lawmakers from different politico and religious parties and prominent personalities on Friday launched an organisation to work for creation of new provinces through peaceful means.

“Movement for Hazara Province is a non-political and non-violence movement, which would pursue the case of more federating units at the parliament and other relevant forums in the country,” Zargul Khan, chairman of the newly-formed movement for Hazara province, told reporters here.

He said that that movement was having the representation of almost all political parties. “Our prime objective is to unite all the political parties to indulge in the legislation for the creation of more provinces in the country for good governance and redressal of civic and other issues,” said Zargul Khan.

He added that the politicians and lawyers from all eight districts of Hazara division had been assigned important duties in the Movement for Hazara Province. Zargul Khan, who remained advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and MPA in the past, said that former lawmakers of various political parties, including Ijaz Durrani and Abdul Sattar, were assigned positions in the movement.

“We are going to hold a national moot on the issue of more federating units in the country and parliamentary and opposition parties’ leaders would also be invited to take part in this national debate,” he said.

Zargul Khan said mainstream political parties in the country including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party wanted more provinces in the country but they should bury their personal differences and sit together for that national cause.