Transgendersâ€™ inclusion in politics demanded

Lahore: Rwadari Tehreek Pakistan held a roundtable here to discuss the challenges to transgender peopleâ€™s inclusion in politics and their participation in the electoral processes as voters and candidates.

The consultation was participated by key leaders of the transgender community. After a thorough discussion, the participants unanimously demanded all the political parties include the transgender community in their election manifesto; include transgender activists in party meetings and consultations; reserve seats for them in the provincial, national and district councils; sentisise election commissioner offices to engage with transgender peopleâ€™s organisations, networks and coalitions to ensure that the election is trans inclusive; take concrete steps to stop harassment of any transgender candidate and voters during election campaigns or electoral process; Election Commission of Pakistan should hire educated transgender people among the polling staff to give a message of inclusion.