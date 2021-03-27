Transgendersâ€™ inclusion in politics demanded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Rwadari Tehreek Pakistan held a roundtable here to discuss the challenges to transgender peopleâ€™s inclusion in politics and their participation in the electoral processes as voters and candidates.
The consultation was participated by key leaders of the transgender community. After a thorough discussion, the participants unanimously demanded all the political parties include the transgender community in their election manifesto; include transgender activists in party meetings and consultations; reserve seats for them in the provincial, national and district councils; sentisise election commissioner offices to engage with transgender peopleâ€™s organisations, networks and coalitions to ensure that the election is trans inclusive; take concrete steps to stop harassment of any transgender candidate and voters during election campaigns or electoral process; Election Commission of Pakistan should hire educated transgender people among the polling staff to give a message of inclusion.