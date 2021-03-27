Lawyers run as corona patient appears in court

ISLAMABAD: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness Friday caused panic in the accountability court (AC) when he disclosed that his was infected with COVID-19. During hearing of a Mudarba scandal reference, witness Amir Haider Malik requested Judge Azam Khan to quickly record his statement, as he was COVID-19 positive. Lawyers and others quickly vacated the courtroom soon after the witness’s disclosure. Later, the room was disinfected and the witness was asked to leave the courtroom immediately.