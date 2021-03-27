Haseena Moin, Kanwal Naseer pass away

ISLAMABAD: Two legendary women of the Pakistan TV industry, Kanwal Naseer and Haseena Moin, passed away within a day on Thursday and Friday.

Haseena Moin was a renowned playwright of Pakistan who was known for the strong portrayal of women in her serials much before the present feminist age began in Pakistan. She is known for writing classic serials like Shehzori, Tanhaiyaan, Ankahi, and Dhoop Kinaray. The cause of her death was not immediately announced.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with messages of condolences. Social media users are paying rich tributes to the iconic personality of the Pakistani TV industry. She was last seen at an event of Pakistan Day at Arts Council in Karachi. A day before that, she had visited the Arts Council for the vaccination against COVID-19. She had started writing in her teenage years, during her twenties she wrote skits for Studio Number Nau however, it was with her long plays for PTV that set her apart.

Another legendary woman of Pakistan, Kanwal Naseer, 73, was the first presenter and anchor of PTV who started her career with the state-run television. Kanwal Naseer was the first voice of the state-run TV and radio. Naseer also acted in several plays. She passed away on Thursday in Islamabad after a brief illness.