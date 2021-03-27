WSF ready to roll out officiating plan

KARACHI: World Squash Federation (WSF) is all ready to roll out its World Squash Officiating (WSO) plan to standardise the referee curriculum universally.

According to Asian Squash Federation’s Referees Committee Report released recently, WSO has already started interaction with national squash federations and sharing information of its plan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s two referees are already on the list of WSF Referees from Asia. There have been only six WSF referees from Asia on the list for the last five years. They are Mohammad Fayyaz (Hong Kong, China), Anthony So (Hong Kong, China), Yogendra Singh (India), Srikanth Seshadri (India), Jamshed Gul (Pakistan), and Tahir Jamil Khanzada (Pakistan).