Administrator XI beat SJAS XI by two runs

KARACHI: Administrator XI beat SJAS XI by just two runs after a tense friendly of the KMC Sports Gala T20 Trophy here the other day.

Set to score 218, SJAS were folded for 215 here at the TMC Ground. Shahid Ansari (52), Zahid Ghaffar (20), Anis-ur-Rehman (45), Shehzad Shaizi (23) and Ehsan Khan ( 29*) were the prominent scorers. Kamran and Asim got two wickets each.

Administrator XI posted 217-2 with Farrukh Rizvi scoring 112 in 41 balls with five sixers and 14 fours. Raza Abbas (28), Taha Salim (22) and Raja Rustam (15) were the other notable contributors. Ehsan Khan and Umar Shaheen grabbed one wicket each.