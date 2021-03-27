Shabbir, Hamza share lead in Rashid Memorial Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan’s golf ace Muhammad Shabbir carded a stunning round of 67 to catch up with first day’s leader Hamza Amin in the second round of Bank Al Habib’s 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament here on Friday at Karachi Golf Club.

Shabbir was in top gear on day two of the tournament’s he sank a series of birdies to share the top spot on the leaderboard with Hamza Amin.

Both Shabbir and Hamza are tied for the first position with a two-day aggregate of 38 (-6).

Muhammad Ashfaq and Taimoor Khan hold second day’s second position together with 139 (-5). Waheed Baloch is following them on 5th position with 140 (-4).

A total 102 national golfers participated on the lush green course of KGC. After the first round’s cut, 52 golfers will feature in the third round on Saturday.

This year, the main tournament is being played over 72 holes from March 25 to 28 with cut over final two days as per Pakistan Golf Federation’s (PGF) rules.