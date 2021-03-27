close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
March 27, 2021

Follow SOPs

Newspost

 
March 27, 2021

The third wave of the coronavirus is proving to be more lethal. The number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing and the healthcare authorities are constantly advising people to take precautionary measures. We have no idea when this situation will end. However, what we can do is to follow SOPs and take other steps to save ourselves from the virus.

Mask-wearing should be mandatory at all public places. People should also observe social distancing and avoid attending large gatherings. It is time people took this virus seriously.

Rahim Baloch

Turbat

