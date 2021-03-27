close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
The new normal?

Newspost

 
March 27, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed our lives. Places that used to be a source of entertainment have now become dangerous – as most of them are Covid-19 hotspots.

Previously, we all used to travel the world freely and now we have to postpone our plans. This pandemic, however, has taught us not to take things for granted. But will our lives go back to normal? Or will this become our future as well?

Syeda Eman Fatima

Karachi

