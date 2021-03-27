Neglected city

It is so unfortunate to admit that Karachi, which is the largest city of the country, is deprived of smooth roads. All residential areas have been facing the issue of broken roads for years now, and it seems that no one is bothered to resolve this issue.

The country’s economic hub has now turned into a dismal picture of constant neglect. Where is the government? Why isn’t anyone paying any attention to the problems of the city? Also, street crimes, especially in residential areas, have increased to a great extent. People are now virtually confined to their homes out of fear. The relevant authorities must look into all these issues and turn Karachi into a liveable city.

Riaz Javed

Karachi