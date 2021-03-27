As the prices of chicken meat increase at an unprecedented pace, many people on social media suggested to boycott chicken in order to force meat shops to restore the previous prices. Even though one doesn’t disagree with this suggestion, what else should we boycott? The prices of almost all basic commodities have increased and are now beyond people’s reach. The price of milk has reached Rs130/litre. In short, the prices of all commodities are out of control even before the arrival of the month of Ramadan.

Government representatives regularly say that the prime minister is taking steps to bring down the prices of the basic commodities to provide some relief to people. However, there is no relief in sight. The steps taken by the government include utility stores, shelter homes, ‘langar’ schemes under the Ehsaas programme, and other charity programmes which may provide relief to a certain portion of population but are not the ultimate solution. It is also shocking that the country’s vaccination programme is being run on aid. How unfortunate it is that our great nation is being run on charity.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi