BAHL approves dividend for 2020

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited approved a 45 percent final cash dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020 during its annual general meeting, a bourse notice said on Friday.

The 45 percent final cash dividend ie Rs4.50 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approved at the AGM held on March 25, the statement added. The dividend has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders.

Deposits of the bank as on December 31, 2020 were Rs1,099,686 million and profit after tax was Rs17,812 million.