Gold falls Rs550 to Rs106,300/tola

KARACHI: Local gold rates on Friday dropped Rs550 to Rs106,300/tola in line with global trends, dealers said.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data showed the rate of 10 gram gold fell Rs472 to Rs91,135. Analysts said the local market mostly takes cue from the international market, where bullion lost $6 to trade at $1,724 per ounce.

Tracking the yellow metal, silver also lost Rs10 to settle at Rs1,360 per tola, while the price of 10 gram silver also decreased Rs8.57 to Rs1,165.98.