Planners to improve population census methodology

ISLAMABAD: The government will apply lessons learnt from the past to improve methodology of the upcoming population census, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan said on Friday.

Chairing the second meeting of the committee on recommendations and adoption of best practices for upcoming population census, Khan said national census provides important information on a country's population that is used in government planning and to underpin the national statistical system. Therefore, the quality of such information is of paramount importance.

The meeting was attended by Chief Economist Ahmed Zubair, representatives from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Population Council, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics and National Database and Registration Authority.

“Lessons learnt from previous census process should be incorporated to improve the methodology keeping the room open for improvement,” Khan said in a statement. “For upcoming census, there should be a robust communication plan involving universities, academia, provincial departments and other relevant stakeholders to educate the public. Trainings have to be given to the personnel involved in the census process as success of the census depends on the efficiency, quality and dedication of the census staff.”

The commission official advised the committee to adopt United Nations guidelines on census methodologies and align them according to the local environment and needs. Areas of key working groups and sub-groups will be formulated for mapping the entire country, mobilising and training of staff, conducting a massive public campaign, canvassing all households, collecting individual information, compiling vast amounts of completed questionnaires and analyzing and disseminating the data, he said.

The committee members reviewed methodology adopted during the census conducted in the year 2017 and suggested recommendations for upcoming census. The meeting also discussed methodology to be adopted, data collection and processing using digital platforms, and recommended modern methodologies being adopted for census in the region and at global level.

It was agreed that comprehensive work plan would be formulated with specific timelines to be followed for the smooth implementation of the process.

Ministry of planning development and special initiatives has included prominent demographers, researchers and experts in the committee constituted by the government for making recommendations based on international best practices for the next population census. Planning Commission Deputy Chairman is the chair of the committee. The recommendations of the committee will be presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for final approval.

The CCI is expected to meet in the first week of next month to finalise the census schedule.