Sat Mar 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

Soneri Bank 2020 profit climbs 26pc

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 27, 2021

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited on Friday announced its profit for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased 25.93 percent to Rs2,400 million owing to strong Net Interest Income (NII).

The bank reported the earnings per share (EPS) for the year at Rs2.1772. According to its statement, the bank also declared a final cash dividend @ 12.50 percent i.e., Rs. 1.25 per share, as recommended earlier by the board of directors. The statement said the bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) improved 34.43 percent year on year, primarily due to improved volumes as well as maintained spreads.

On the other hand non-fund-based income (NFI) was reached Rs3,807 million, a year on year growth of 33.08 percent.

