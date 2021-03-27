MNCs repatriate profit up to $1.050bln in July-Feb FY2021

KARACHI: Outflows of profits and dividends from the country increased to $1.050 billion in the eight months of the current fiscal year from $973.9 million a year earlier, the central bank data showed on Friday.

Multinational companies repatriated $24.9 million as profits and dividends to their headquarters in February, significantly lower when compared with $133.3 million in January.

The increase in the repatriation of profits and dividends is led by higher earnings of multinational companies and improvement in foreign investor confidence.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) fetched by the country amounted to $1.300 billion in July-February FY2021, higher than repatriation of profits and dividends of $1.050 billion in the same period of the current fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s data revealed that profit repatriation on FDI rose to $985.8 million in July-February FY2021 from $869.2 million a year ago.

The outflow as payment against portfolio investment stood at $64.7 million, compared with $104.7 million in July-February FY2020.

Food, communications and tobacco and cigarettes led to the rise in the profit outflows in the eight months of this fiscal year.

Outflows from the food sector registered at $220.9 million in July-February FY2021. These outflows amounted to $54.7 million in July-January FY2020.

Outflows from the tobacco and cigarettes sector stood at $84.7 million in eight months of the current fiscal year, compared with $36.3 million in the corresponding period last year.

Profit outflows from the communications sector increased to $119.6 million from $33.2 million.

The SBP data further revealed that $362.3 million was repatriated to the United Kingdom during July-February FY2021 from $239.2 million a year earlier.

The US companies sent $195.6 million cash to their parent companies in the period under review, compared with $145.9 million last year.