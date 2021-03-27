Pakistan white-ball squad departs for South Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white-ball squad left for South Africa on Friday via a chartered flight to play three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals, Geo News reported.

According to details, the 34-member squad included 21 players and 13 team officials. 10 members of the Test squad will depart for Zimbabwe on April 12.

Earlier, uncapped middle-order batsman, Saud Shakeel was withdrawn from the ODI squad after suffering a Grade-1 quadriceps tear in his left leg during Wednesday’s 50-over-a-side practice match in Lahore.

The selection committee, in consultation with the team management, has replaced Saud with Asif Ali, who is already part of the T20I squad.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Green Shirts will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

Schedule for ODI series:

1st ODI on April 02 at SuperSport Park, Centurion; 2nd ODI on April 04 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg; 3rd ODI on April 07 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Schedule for T20I series:

1st T20I on April 10 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I on April 12 at The Wanderers Stadium; 3rd T20I on April 14 at SuperSport Pak; 4th T20I on April 16 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pakistan squads:

T20I: Babar Azam©, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

ODI: Babar Azam©, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.