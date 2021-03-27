close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
Breaking barriers

Newspost

 
It was so good to learn about Pakistan’s first transgender-only Islamic school. This institution allows the country’s transgender community to recite the Quran and learn Islamic lessons. Even though it is a two-room school, it provides a safe space to the entire transgender community. Although there are a large number of NGOs and social activists who have been working for the welfare and rights of the transgender community, we need to do a lot more to create an inclusive environment for them.

Muhammad Danish Zia

Islamabad

