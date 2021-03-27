Actions speak louder

This refers to the letter ‘Broken promises’ (March 26) by Abdul Samad Samo. The writer has rightly expressed that the PTI has broken the hopes and dreams of people who trusted in its promises. It is also true that Prime Minister Imran Khan is more interested in fighting with the opposition parties and has not done enough for the welfare of people. He needs to understand that people didn’t vote for him so that he could take revenge from other parties. In fact, they supported him because they thought that he’d be better than other politicians and that he would give them the promised ‘Naya Pakistan’.

However, he hasn’t done anything different for the country. After five years, the power to elect prime minister will be in people’s hands. The PTI needs to start delivering on its promises because during the elections, people will definitely judge its performance to decide if the party deserves another chance.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran